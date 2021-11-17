Paying bills with Bitcoin is now a reality in El Salvador with Bitrefill
Salvadorans can now pay all bills with Bitcoin in El Salvador with Bitrefill. This launch is the first of more than 150 bill pay options in El Salvador.
El Salvador is leading the way in terms of moving to a circular bitcoin economy and leapfrogging straight to instant international global payments. We’re incredibly excited by the opportunity.”SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bitrefill is thrilled to launch our Bitcoin bill pay service for El Salvador. Pay more than 150 bills with Bitcoin, instantly, from the comfort of your home through our site or app on iOS & Android.
— Sergej Kotliar, Bitrefill CEO
You’ll now be able to pay any bill with Bitcoin, like rent, power, water, internet, phone (mobile & landline), TV, social security, even mortgages and taxes! The future of personal finance is developing at Lightning speed in El Salvador.
It gives us heartfelt joy to have the opportunity to make this historic announcement at El Salvador’s Adopting Bitcoin conference, as the Bitcoin community and El Salvador’s business and finance leaders meet to discuss the future of Bitcoin payments.
El Salvador is leading the way towards a circular Bitcoin economy, a world in which Bitcoins are not only traded on exchanges, but between people and businesses. Bitrefill envisions it to soon be as common for people to use their Bitcoin wallet as it is today to use videoconferencing.
A Salvadoran living abroad can use Cash app, or Strike + Bitrefill bill pay, and pay the electricity bill for a relative in El Salvador with Lightning Network, instantly and with sub-penny fees. This is huge, in a nation where remittances make up more than 20% of total GDP, and the sender traditionally cannot control where the receiver spends the money.
Pay the following bills today via Bitrefill & PuntoXpress in El Salvador. We will be adding more everyday, up to 150 services.
CAESS
DIGICEL
BELCORP
Sky
FONDO SOLICIAL PARA LA VIVIENDA
TELEFONICA MOVIL
DEUSEM
CLESA
Claro
EEO
DELSUR
ANDA
Bitcoin is bringing financial liberation to the people of El Salvador, and Bitrefill is happy to carry out the important work of offering services which make it easy for Salvadorans to live on Bitcoin.
Bitrefill provides products and services that allow anyone worldwide to pay for their daily needs easily. Bitrefill.com provides a catalog of gift cards, bill payment, prepaid mobile refills, and Lightning Network services that can be purchased using Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies worldwide.
By using Bitcoin and Lightning Network technology we provide a safe and private user experience, with fast digital delivery to anywhere in the world. You only need to provide an email address to receive a receipt, voucher codes if applicable, and customer service. We are very proud to offer this possibility thanks to our collaboration with PuntoXpress.
