Mountain Rose Herbs Increases Wages by 10% for all Non-director Employees
Organic Herbal Products Company Prioritizes Employees Over Profit
It has always been the mission and priority of Mountain Rose Herbs to give back. This applies to our community, the environment, and most importantly our employees.”EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mountain Rose Herbs has announced it is increasing wages by 10% for all non-director employees throughout the company and has raised the starting wage for all new hires. This across-the-board increase benefits more than 200 employees at an annual cost increase of $800,000 for the privately-owned company.
— Shawn Donnille, Owner and CEO
“Our company’s purpose is people and planet before profit, and sharing our success with our employees is the first step towards making this happen,” said owner and CEO Shawn Donnille. “It is for this reason that we have increased pay for all non-director employees. This is most important for guaranteeing a fair and livable wage for Oregonians. Our hope is that other companies will see this as inspiration to follow suit and join us.”
Mountain Rose Herbs recognizes that sustainable growth is not possible without a strong foundation and core. Most of their company positions are within the production, customer service, and order fulfillment areas, which are the backbone of the organization. They have long been committed to offering competitive wages and generous benefits packages that include front-loaded paid time off and paid holidays, an insurance program with dental, vision, and alternative care, paid volunteer time, 401(k) with matching funds, alternative commute incentives, free monthly lunches, employee discounts on Mountain Rose Herbs products, and much more. They also endeavor to promote from within and provide on-the-job training to create opportunities for personal growth and potential advancement.
“It has always been the mission and priority of Mountain Rose Herbs to give back, said Donnille, “and this applies to our community, the environment, and most importantly our employees. As Mountain Rose Herbs continues to grow and expand, we will continue giving back to those that made it happen: our employees. We want to be the best place to work in Eugene and always strive towards that end.”
About Mountain Rose Herbs: Mountain Rose Herbs offers high-quality organically grown herbs, spices, teas, essential oils, and botanical goods. Since 1987, they have been known for their uncompromising commitment to organic agriculture, fair trade standards, and sustainable business practices. The company’s core belief that people, plants, and planet are more important than profit guides everything they do. Learn more about Mountain Rose Herbs at www.mountainroseherbs.com.
