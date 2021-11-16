Catania Oils to Sponsor Westford Road Litter Removal in Ayer
As the newest sponsor of Ayer’s new “Clean Ayer” Program, Catania Oils has pledged to finance professional litter removal on Westford Road twice a year
We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community and enhance the Town of Ayer’s persistent efforts to keep our roads clean.”AYER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catania Oils will sponsor Westford Road as part of the Town of Ayer’s new litter removal and town beautification program, Clean Ayer. As sponsor, Catania Oils will subsidize road cleaning on Westford Road twice a year by the professional roadway litter removal company Adopt-A-Highway Litter Removal Service of America, Inc.
The Clean Ayer Roadside Litter Removal Program was introduced by Alan Manoian, Director of the Ayer Office of Community and Economic Development, in 2020. The program is intended to combat the environmental impacts of litter on local ecosystems while beautifying Ayer for residents and visitors.
Catania Oils recently collaborated with Ayer to design and produce Clean Ayer roadway signs highlighting their sponsorship. The 3’X3’ signs were recently unveiled, at a ceremony attended by Alan Manoian, Ayer Town Manager Robert Pontbriand, and senior leaders from Catania Oils. Four signs were installed along Westford Road that indicate Catania Oils’ participation in the Clean Ayer Program.
“Catania Oils has once again demonstrated its noteworthy local civic leadership in partnering with the Town of Ayer in launching the Pilot Project ‘Clean Ayer’ Roadside Litter Removal Program along Ayer’s Westford Rd. Corridor,” noted Alan Manoian, Ayer’s Director of Community and Economic Development. He continued, “We appreciate the company’s continued contributions to the betterment of the Town of Ayer and the entire region.”
Clean Ayer is the latest of a variety of town sponsored initiatives designed to enhance Ayer. Keep Ayer Beautiful, affiliated with the Great Massachusetts Cleanup, is a yearly weekend-long event organized by Ayer’s Recycling Committee. Since 2012, this event has prevented 100 tons of material from entering the waste stream.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to give back to our community and enhance the Town of Ayer’s persistent efforts to keep our roads clean,” said Catania Oils President Joe Basile.
About Catania Oils
Catania Oils is a privately-held fourth generation family business that expanded from its modest roots in the early 1900’s to a multi-million-dollar supplier of quality oils for retail, food service, and bulk customers. The company provides both branded and private label oils. The 250,000 square-foot operation located in Ayer, Massachusetts is one of the largest indoor bulk oil processing facilities in the country and combines the latest automation technology with efficient processes and warehouse space to ensure a good price for the high-quality oils it produces. The company’s tagline, Authenticity in Every Drop, is supported by an in-house laboratory that tests the purity of each shipment. For more information visit www.cataniaoils.com
