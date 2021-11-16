AGC Georgia Partners with Regional Contractors to Host Skills Challenge for East Georgia High School Students
High school construction students compete in a variety of competitions at the Georgia Carolina State Fair
Our team is proud to be a host contractor for this event with the support of many industry firms that are serving as sponsors.”AUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with R.W. Allen Construction and GoldMech to host construction students from 12-area high schools for the East Georgia Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Nov. 18, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Georgia Carolina State Fair (308 Hale St. Augusta, Ga.). This event is one of seven regional events held throughout the state.
Competitions at this Skills Challenge will be held in the following categories: carpentry, electrical, masonry, plumbing and welding.
“Our team is proud to be a host contractor for this event with the support of many industry firms that are serving as sponsors,” said Scott Clark, president and CEO of R.W. Allen Construction. “Beyond inspiring the competitors, we hope to educate students on the numerous career path opportunities available to them in the construction industry.”
In addition to 95 competitors who will participate in this event, another 300 students will attend as observers to learn the process in hopes of competing in future years. Local industry companies provide volunteer judges for each of the skills competitions, as well as the volunteers who offer hands-on activities for student observers. These activities help students become more familiar with specific construction trades.
“AGC Georgia is partnering with regional contractors to host Skills Challenges in seven cities around the state,” said AGC Georgia CEO Mike Dunham. “This series provides an opportunity for high school students to showcase what they’ve learned in the classroom and apply it through competition. It’s rewarding to have competitors’ parents, their construction teachers and school counselors, as well as academic and community leaders attend to see all the excitement surrounding today’s construction industry.”
Students from the following construction programs plan to compete in the East Georgia Skills Challenge: Burke County High School, East Laurens High School, Evans High School, Greene County High School, Grovetown High School, Hephzibah High School, Jefferson County High School, Lincoln County High School, Marion E Barnes Career Center, Thomson High School, Washington County High School and West Laurens High School.
This event also prepares students who go on to compete in their regional SkillsUSA event in January. Winners of the regional event will participate in the state SkillsUSA competition in late February at the Georgia World Congress Center.
For more information about AGC Georgia and Skills Challenges, please visit www.agcga.org/skills.
Rob Kremer
Rhythm Communications
+17172536433 ext.
rkremer@rhythmcommunications.com