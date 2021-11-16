Quantum Assurance International Announces their new Middle Market Commercial Leader, Andrew Cahn

Andrew Cahn, Middle Market Commercial Leader at Quantum is focused on expanding Quantum within the Trucking, Multi-Family Real Estate, and Industrial industries

Quantum strongly believes in making quality coverage available to everyone and removing the barriers that hinder cost of risk reduction.”
— Andrew Cahn, Middle Market Commercial Leader at Quantum Assurance
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International Inc. is pleased to announce that Andrew Cahn has taken a leadership role as Middle Market Commercial Leader. Andrew is focused on expanding Quantum through his extensive experience within the Trucking, Multi-Family Real Estate, and Industrial insurance industries.

Andrew brings more than 25 years of diverse experience in underwriting, finance, and insurance brokerage production. During his 15-year career with AIG, Cahn served as Vice President in the Corporate Account segment as well as Senior Financial Analyst and Underwriting Leader. He is an Associate Member of the Texas Apartment Association (TAA), National Apartment Association(NAA), and the Apartment Association of Greater Dallas.

Andrew is a strong believer in taking a diagnostic approach to help customers solve problems by delving into their needs and ensuring that deliverables are aligned with customer objectives. His utilization of analytic modeling to illustrate risk frequency/severity is a key differentiator to his portfolio of clients. Mr. Cahn is a graduate of Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey with a degree in Finance.

“I was raised in a family business that started in 1918 and I'm enthusiastic to join Quantum Assurance, whose culture embraces removing barriers and bureaucratic red tape. Quantum strongly believes in making quality coverage available to everyone and removing the barriers that hinder cost of risk reduction.” – Andrew Cahn, Middle Market Commercial Leader at Quantum Assurance

"Andrew has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the insurance industry, and we are excited to welcome him to the team. It is compelling to see him outline his vision for Quantum Assurance in that space and his ability to lead the way in our mission to democratize insurance to mid-market commercial. Andrew has hit the ground running since joining us a few short weeks ago and I look forward to Andrew’s impact on the team and growing these mid-market insurance segments” - Kyle Kemp, Vice President of Quantum Assurance

About Quantum Assurance International, Inc.:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through their direct channel and agency force. We were founded on the belief that insurance should fit the needs of the modern client, and work to redefine what consumers expect from their insurance experience. By leveraging cutting edge technology and insurtech solutions, we reduce friction for the client and help match them with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com

