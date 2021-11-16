Clutch Solutions, Danny Valdez added to the CRN’s Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders List
MESA, AZ, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clutch Solutions is proud to announce that Vice President of Operations Danny Valdez has been added to the CRN 2021 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list.
CEO Garrette Backie on Monday said, “Danny has been an integral part of Clutch’s rapid growth," and that Clutch Solutions could not think of an individual as deserving of the honor as Danny. Backie also said Danny is a core reason why Clutch was able to become #1 on the CRN Fast Growth list.
We are excited to see the continued growth of both Danny and Clutch Solutions.
ABOUT CLUTCH SOLUTIONS
CRN's 2021 #1 Fast Growth's Clutch Solutions is a recognized Native Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and an authorized partner with technology leaders such as Microsoft, HPE, Dell, Cisco, VMWare, Nutanix, Lenovo, and over 1,000 other OEMs. Clutch offers solutions focused on IT modernization, performance-enhancing and cyber security offerings and related professional services bringing more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions.
Matthew Brandenburg
CEO Garrette Backie on Monday said, “Danny has been an integral part of Clutch’s rapid growth," and that Clutch Solutions could not think of an individual as deserving of the honor as Danny. Backie also said Danny is a core reason why Clutch was able to become #1 on the CRN Fast Growth list.
We are excited to see the continued growth of both Danny and Clutch Solutions.
ABOUT CLUTCH SOLUTIONS
CRN's 2021 #1 Fast Growth's Clutch Solutions is a recognized Native Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) with the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) and an authorized partner with technology leaders such as Microsoft, HPE, Dell, Cisco, VMWare, Nutanix, Lenovo, and over 1,000 other OEMs. Clutch offers solutions focused on IT modernization, performance-enhancing and cyber security offerings and related professional services bringing more than 20 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions.
Matthew Brandenburg
Clutch Solutions, LLC
email us here