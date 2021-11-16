S.D. Highway 15 Opening to Traffic Near LaBolt

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

Contact: Bryce R. Olson, Engineer IV, 605-882-5166

LABOLT, S.D. – South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says S.D. Highway 15 will open to all traffic on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. While opening to traffic, this 12 mile section of Highway 15 will have interim surfacing.

Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for any rough sections of roadway that could occur due to weather conditions.

Construction is expected to resume on the interim surfacing work in the spring of 2022; with permanent surfacing planned for the summer months.

The cost of the project was bid at $13.4 million. The contract interim completion date was scheduled for Nov. 19, 2021, and the overall project completion date is June 11, 2022.

