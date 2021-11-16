For Immediate Release:

November 16, 2021

Perry Area Joint Recreation Board Overpaid Employee Resulting in Finding for Recovery

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s Office released the 2019-2020 Perry Area Joint Recreation Board (Lake County) Agreed-Upon Procedures report. The report included numerous findings including a finding for recovery totaling $4,891.

The Board approved a new contract for Youth Director Michael Smith in May of 2019, with a pay increase effective on the first pay in June. The new hourly rate entered into the system was incorrectly calculated resulting in a $132.19 overpayment per pay period. This pay rate was used for a total of 37 pays spanning from June 24, 2019 to November 11, 2020, resulting in a total overpayment of $4,891.

Former Fiscal Officer Michele Woltman and Fiscal Officer Lynn Kary were responsible for payroll processing during the applicable obligation dates.

A finding for recovery was issued against Youth Director Michael Smith in the amount of $4,891, Former Fiscal Officer Michele Woltman and her bonding company, Western Surety Company, in the amount of $1,851, and Fiscal Officer Lynn Kary, and her bonding company, Western Surety Company, in the amount of $3,040 in favor of the Perry Area Joint Recreation Board’s General Fund.

A full copy of this report is available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.