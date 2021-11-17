For Second Year Effect Hope Named Top 10 Impact Charity
Child receives de-worming medicine and vitamin A to protect agains the harm of soil-transmitted helminths. This medicine keeps a child worm-free so that they can grow up healthy and strong.
Charity Intelligence Canada Recognizes Effect Hope for high measurable impact
It is an honour to be recognized for a second year by Charity Intelligence for the work that we do with partners to bring hope and restoration to people affected by neglected tropical diseases.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charity analysis organization Charity Intelligence Canada (CI) named Effect Hope as one of their Top Ten Impact Charities and Top Ten International Impact Charities for 2021. This is the second year in a row that Effect Hope has been named a Top 10 Charity.
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
Effect Hope was among 300 charities evaluated for the impact this year, and one of 800 that CI reported on and rated. According to CI's analysis, the highest-impact charities demonstrate programmatic returns of almost seven dollars for every dollar invested by donors in Canada. This is based on the number of lives measurably transformed by programs.
Effect Hope, a global health organization, was recognized for its work with people affected by neglected tropical diseases: life-limiting diseases of poverty that cause disability and stigma. Specifically, CI noted that the work of Effect Hope and partners touches the lives of about 2.3 million people across parts of Africa and South Asia with a variety of programs and strategies. Effect Hope achieved this reach despite the impact of COVID-19 on program delivery.
"It is an honour for Effect Hope to be recognized for a second year for the work that we do with partners to bring hope and restoration to people and communities affected by neglected tropical diseases. People affected by these diseases are among the world's forgotten. The world pays so much attention to other diseases in the global south, such as malaria or HIV, but neglected tropical diseases have a big impact, too. They can entrench people in poverty, destroy opportunity, and end lives," said Effect Hope CEO Kim Evans, "Globally, 1.7 billion suffer from the effects of neglected tropical diseases like leprosy. That's 1 in 5 people."
"Together with our supporters here in Canada and our partners, we are shining a light on neglected tropical diseases. For over 129 years, we have worked to eliminate suffering for as many affected people as possible," Evans continued. "We address these diseases with upstream solutions like deworming, awareness programs, and research. We take action to detect the diseases early. We also work with local and national governments to strengthen and improve health systems, and, of course, we offer medical care for those in need," she added.
Effect Hope works with partners in Bangladesh, India, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, and Liberia. Together, they work to end neglected tropical diseases like leprosy that isolate and compound poverty.
To learn more, visit www.charityintelligence.ca/charity-profiles/top-10-impact-charities and www.effecthope.org.
About Effect Hope
Effect Hope is a Canadian Christian global health organization that partners with others to bring hope and restoration to people affected by neglected tropical diseases like leprosy. These diseases cause illness and disabilities, perpetuate poverty, invite discrimination, and eliminate hope. For about 130 years, Effect Hope has worked together with affected communities and people to find innovative solutions to ensure that those living with neglected tropical diseases can thrive.
With partners and supporters, Effect Hope seeks to create a world where people overcome neglected tropical diseases like leprosy – A world full of hope.
About Charity Intelligence
Charity Intelligence researches Canadian charities for donors. Charity Intelligence's reports and ratings help Canadians give confidently. With greater confidence, people say they gave 32% more money. Charity Intelligence reviews and rates over 800 Canadian charities and provides in-depth reports on philanthropic sectors like Canada's environment, cancer research, and homelessness. Currently, over 420,000 users visit Charity Intelligence's website (www.charityintelligence.ca) annually as a go-to trusted source for information on Canadian charities. Through rigorous and independent research, Charity Intelligence helps donors be informed and give intelligently. Charity Intelligence aims to assist Canada's dynamic sector to be more transparent, accountable, and focused on results.
Anjay Nirula
Effect Hope - The Leprosy Mission Canada
+1 416-459-9198
anirula@effecthope.org
