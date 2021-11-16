Jamaican Artist Bella Blair Named Pandora Artist to Watch in 2022

NEW YORK, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Popular streaming service Pandora has announced its latest featured playlist, “Artists to Watch 2022: Caribbean,” and Jamaican-fusion singer Bella Blair is among the ten incredible artists selected. She is joined by fellow Caribbean artists Yaksta, Kacique, Hey Choppi, Indie Allen, Joby Jay, Klassik Frescobar, Melly Rose, Laa Lee, and Projexx. The featured Caribbean playlist includes Bella Blair’s song “Famous,” an underdog anthem discussing the intricacies of celebrity. The song is part of her five-track EP SHINE, which touches on infidelity, infatuation, and a celebration of cannabis culture.

In addition to “Famous,” the EP title track “Shine” expresses themes of empowerment. The eclectic project also includes the song “Gimme a Light,” which uses a Classical sample from Beethoven to bring a pop sensibility to traditional reggae. Bella Blair discusses the pitfalls of relationships using R&B rhythms with “On the Side.” The repetition of the catchy chorus on the single “All Summer” creates an undeniable earworm that stays with the audience. Every record off of the EP combines angelic vocals with creative wordplay to deliver an impactful message that showcases Bella Blair’s limitless talent and Caribbean roots.

Pandora picked a winning collection of artists, and Bella Blair is a deserving member of this group. She uses the term “Jamaican-fusion” to describe her ability to blend sounds from various genres with traditional Caribbean rhythms. She is a true artist who strives to break boundaries and push the culture forward, making her an artist to watch in 2022 and beyond. The featured playlist “Artists to Watch 2022: Caribbean” is streaming now on Pandora.