Traffic Switch on U.S. 61 in Des Moines County scheduled to begin on Tuesday, Nov. 23

FAIRFIELD, Iowa – Nov. 16, 2021 – Work continues on the U.S. 61 capacity expansion project increasing the roadway from two to four lanes, beginning just north of the Burlington to just south of 210th Street in Des Moines County. Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, weather permitting, a traffic shift will occur on U.S. 61, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Fairfield construction office.

U.S. 61 traffic is currently in a head-to-head traffic pattern just north of Burlington. During the traffic switch, a new crossover will be utilized to put traffic into a final configuration from Burlington to just north of Memorial Park Road and Lakeside Drive. This traffic switch was required for winter operations. In addition, Upper Flint Road will be open for through traffic.

The Iowa DOT reminds motorists to drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, drivers should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

Contact: Hector Torres-Cacho at 641-469-4007 or hector.torres-cacho@iowadot.us