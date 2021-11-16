Quad Cities Region and Iowa City/Cedar Rapids Region Have Laborshed Studies Published

Communities eastern Iowa, including: the Amanas, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Davenport (Quad Cities), Iowa City, Monticello, Muscatine, Tipton, Vinton, and Washington have had Laborshed studies completed and the results published. The studies for all of these can be found on the LMI Laborshed page (www.iowalmi.gov/laborshed) including results for each region (Quad Cities First region and ICR Iowa region).

The study results are available in highly visual and interactive formats using data visualization software from Tableau and ArcGIS. Additionally, executive summaries in PDF file format can be accessed for each area as well using the drop-down menus on the Laborshed web page.