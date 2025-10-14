Release of September’s Labor Force Data Delayed Due to Federal Shutdown
Iowa’s news release and its corresponding labor force data for the month of September, originally scheduled for release on Thursday, October 16, will be postponed due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.
Iowa’s statewide report relies on federal data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Census Bureau, and the U.S. Department of Labor, and therefore can’t be constructed during the shutdown.
IWD will release further details, including a revised release date, once the government is re-opened and reports are able to be put together.
Media Contact: Jesse Dougherty
Telephone: 515-725-5487
Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov
