Success Story: Finding the Winning Experience in Work-Based Learning

Work-based learning matters for the future of Iowa’s high school students, and Elisa Wagner’s story shows exactly why. Home-schooled during elementary, middle and high school, Elisa enrolled part-time at Des Moines’ Central Campus during her sophomore year where she took a series of skills-based classes to find out what she enjoyed the most: welding, carpentry or electrical. Electrical turned out to be the winning experience for Elisa, and soon after a teacher told her about a new pre-apprenticeship program for seniors starting in the 2024-25 school year in partnership with Des Moines Electrical Apprenticeship in Urbandale. “I knew I liked working with my hands, so it was an opportunity to try this out before getting a job,” she said.

By November 2024, Elisa had completed the required online Quality Pre-Apprenticeship (QPA) Program coursework – well ahead of time – as well as some hands-on labs. In January 2025, she started as a construction wireman with Baker Electric, while also finishing classes to complete high school. In April, Des Moines Electrical offered her a spot as a Registered Apprentice, which she was thrilled to accept. “AI (artificial intelligence) isn’t going to replace electricians anytime soon,” said Elisa. “No matter where my life takes me, I can see myself having a job in this industry.”

Her advice for students considering a trades career?

“Definitely look into Central Campus,” Elisa said. “If you get an opportunity to go there or any other pre-apprenticeship opportunity in high school, take it seriously. When you take it seriously, people notice, and you will get more and more opportunities. What you do right now matters for your future. You don’t have to wait until you graduate.”

Elisa’s story reflects a growing trend across Iowa: students gaining early exposure to skilled trades through structured, hands-on learning. These programs not only help students discover their strengths early on, but they also provide employers with a talent pipeline that can become job-ready in a short period of time.

In late summer 2024, Des Moines Electrical Apprenticeship started its QPA program for high school students with four local school districts (Des Moines, Southeast Polk, Prairie City-Monroe and Van Meter). About a dozen pre-apprentices from that program were selected to go into the apprenticeship program post-graduation. For the 2025-26 school year, the pre-apprenticeship program is expanding once again, meaning that high school seniors from at least nine districts are expected to participate in: Ankeny, Bondurant, Des Moines’ Central Campus, Madrid, Norwalk, Prairie City-Monroe, Saydel, Southeast Polk and Urbandale.

“I think more people need to be aware of the life-changing careers available through apprenticeship without having to go into debt, or going to college,” said Trevor Stevens, Assistant Director at Des Moines Electrical Apprenticeship, whose previous occupations include being a teacher and an electrician. “QPA highlights what a great career a journeyperson can be and what career opportunities become possible after that,” he added.

If school districts are interested in learning more about pre-apprenticeship opportunities for their students, please contact Trevor Stevens, Assistant Director, Des Moines Electrical Apprenticeship: tstevens@dmelejatc.org.

To find overall support for work-based learning – or if you’re not sure where to start – contact the IWD work-based learning team. This team was specifically put together to measure your workforce needs, discuss options for establishing programs, and support your long-term goals: Work-Based Learning: Office Hours, Resources, and Contact Information