On 11/04/2021, Tpr. Ellis stopped Paul Martin (54) of Lisbon on the ME turnpike for an equipment defect northbound in Gray. He was found to be operating a commercial vehicle without the required class of driver’s license. Tpr. Ellis performed a commercial vehicle inspection, issued a summons, and placed him out of service.

On 11/05/2021, the Augusta RCC received a report of a black Dodge pickup traveling northbound in the southbound lanes from Exit 32 on I-95 in Biddeford. Troop G units checked the area and were unable to locate the vehicle. Biddeford PD located the vehicle in their city and subsequently lost sight of the pickup as it traveled toward the Kennebunk/Arundel area. A short time later Kennebunk PD located the pickup and followed the vehicle as it entered I-95 from exit 25 in Kennebunk. The Kennebunk PD units reported the operator to be operating erratically and without any headlights. Tpr. Davis responded southbound and set up for the vehicle at the median crossover in Saco. Tpr. Davis observed the pickup traveling at a high rate of speed and operating across the three lanes of I-95. Tpr. Davis pursued the vehicle northbound and followed the vehicle as it departed at Exit 42 in Scarborough. Tpr. Davis initiated a PIT maneuver as the operator attempted to turn around on the Haigis Parkway in Scarborough to which the maneuver was unsuccessful. Tpr. Davis continued to pursue the vehicle southbound on I-95 until Tpr. Walton set up spike mats at mile marker 20 in Wells resulting in the successful deployment as the driver struck the tire deflation device. The vehicle continued southbound departing at Exit 19 in Wells where it went off the roadway, crashing into a signpost and becoming disabled at the toll plaza. Wells Rescue responded and transported the female operator to the hospital for evaluation. Charges are pending.

On 11/05/2021, Tpr. Bourdelais responded to a motorist assist on the turnpike near the New Gloucester tolls. The vehicle was safely maneuvered to the shoulder of the road and the male driver called for assistance. It was determined that a female passenger was having a possible diabetic episode. Gray Fire/Rescue responded and transported the female without incident.

On 11/07/2021, Cpl. Peckham stopped Terence Downes (42) of Augusta on I-95 in West Gardiner for a vehicle defect on the KDT Towing wrecker. The registration was suspended at the time of the stop. AC Towing towed the vehicle and Downes was summonsed for operating after registration suspended and one inadequate tire.