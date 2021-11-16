Liongard Expands Partnership with N-able
Liongard’s N-able ecosystem continues to grow—delivering even more visibility into endpoints
Liongard is supremely focused on helping MSPs operate more efficiently. We look forward to ongoing collaborations with the Liongard team and continuing to empower MSPs.”HOUSTON, TX, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Houston-based Liongard®, an automation platform for managed services providers (MSPs), announced today the launch of its N-able™ RMM Inspector. This Inspector expands Liongard’s relationship with N-able, joining N-able N-central® and N-able Backup Inspectors to provide Liongard partners deep visibility into the N-able ecosystem.
— Tyler McDonald, director of business development, N-able
Liongard’s N-able RMM Inspector pulls endpoint data into the Liongard platform, enabling MSPs to access information, such as accounts, sites, users, endpoint configuration, RMM alerts, and patches across all customers in one view. MSPs can additionally resolve issues with automatic alerts for low disk space, unresolved issues, and endpoint patching statuses—all without end users being impacted. They can even go back in time to see what changes were made, simplifying discovery and decreasing time to resolution.
This Inspector expands Liongard’s unified visibility and enables even more insights by integrating data from the robust RMM platform that is a core component for many MSPs. “Our goal at Liongard is always to meet our partners where they are and create solutions that work with the tech stack they already have. That's why we're so excited about our N-able RMM Inspector—we're now able to extend unified visibility to one of the tools our partners are using every day," said Matt Miller, VP of Product for Liongard. “Liongard’s N-able RMM Inspector integrates endpoint data into Liongard, furthering our promise to deliver unified visibility to MSPs.”
“Liongard is supremely focused on helping MSPs operate more efficiently. We’re excited to support this vision through TAP and are very happy that Liongard has built multiple inspectors for N-able products, furthering the options our mutual customers have for integration. We look forward to continue collaborating with the Liongard team to empower MSPs,” said Tyler McDonald, director of business development, N-able.
Liongard’s existing N-able N-central Inspector enables its MSPs to easily access data on endpoint configurations, accounts, and users—all in one location. Issues are quickly resolved with automatic alerts for low disk space, patching status, and more, allowing MSPs to proactively manage fixes before they affect users. Liongard’s historical data allows techs to go back in time to see what changes were made, and when—removing guesswork and hours of searching.
The existing N-able Backup Inspector allows Liongard MSPs to access data such as protected devices, systems, and users across all customers in one view, eliminating the need to switch between apps or programs. Techs can easily confirm backups are working at a glance, without having to check each system manually; and automatic alerts for backup failures or settings changes mitigate risk and keep MSPs ahead of any critical issues.
Liongard’s setup guides are available for each Inspector: N-able RMM, N-able N-Central, and N-able Backup.
Interested in learning more? Join our webinar on November 18 | 10 AM EST
About Liongard
Named Houston’s fastest-growing company of 2020, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSP vendors. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
Anita Morea
Liongard
+1 404-844-8470
anita.morea@liongard.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Learn Why the Best-Run MSPs Trust Liongard