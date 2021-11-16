Guanajuato wins first place in World Best Tapas Championship

Chef David Quevedo placed Guanajuato gastronomy in the mouth and on the lips of the world by capturing first place in the “V World Tapas Championship” held on November 10, in the Millennium Dome of the City of Valladolid, Spain.

Chef David Quevedo, representing La Viña de Patxi restaurant from Guanajuato’s San Miguel de Allende, surprised the international jury and swept away the top prize with his “Chile Ceremonial Relleno.”