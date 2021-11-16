Guanajuato wins first place in World Best Tapas Championship
Chef David Quevedo placed Guanajuato gastronomy in the mouth and on the lips of the world by capturing first place in the “V World Tapas Championship” held on November 10, in the Millennium Dome of the City of Valladolid, Spain.
Chef David Quevedo, representing La Viña de Patxi restaurant from Guanajuato’s San Miguel de Allende, surprised the international jury and swept away the top prize with his “Chile Ceremonial Relleno.”
Chef Quevedo, representing La Viña de Patxi restaurant from Guanajuato’s San Miguel de Allende, surprised the international jury and swept away the top prize with his “Chile Ceremonial Relleno.” This winning tapa consists of a pasilla chili stuffed with rabbit stew and wrapped in a ceremonial tortilla. The tapa is then mounted on a Galereña paper. “This presentation holds significant meaning,” explained chef Quevedo. “It is a tribute to the sacrifices made by traditional cooks of the Chichimeca and Otomí civilizations.”
Sixteen chefs from Europe, Asia and the Americas participated in this international tapas competition, with Guanajuato’s Chef Quevedo surpassing contenders from Argentina, Panama, Chile, the United States, Canada, Ecuador, France, Denmark, Portugal, Ireland, India, Japan, United Arab Emirates and Ukraine. The judging jury included Chef Elena Arzak, who runs the Arzak Restaurant in San Sebastián, a Michelin 3-Star restaurant, and Jesús Sánchez, chef-owner of the Cenador de Amós restaurant, in Cantabria, also rated Michelin 3-Star.
Diego Sinhue Rodríguez Vallejo, Governor of the state of Guanajuato, recognized Quevedo for earning international acclaim for Guanajuato cuisine. Gastronomy is an important and developing segment for Guanajuato; a fusion of traditional food with the adaptations of world haute cuisine, resulting in the most authentic and attractive dishes of the region.
The Secretary of Tourism of the state of Guanajuato, Juan José Álvarez Brunel, celebrated Chef David Quevedo’s triumph and recognized his dedication, his professionalism and, above all, his leadership in spreading the cultural richness and gastronomic identity of the state of Guanajuato; creating more reasons to visit the cities and sites within the state.
“I want to thank so many people who have helped me. It is a dream come true for me, and for the whole team, because I am not alone,” Chef Quevedo remarked during the award ceremony. “I want to especially thank the Secretary of Tourism of the state of Guanajuato, Patxi restaurant, Eva García Cuervo, and everyone who helped me achieved this honor. Thank you very much.”
David Quevedo currently serves as executive chef at Viñedos San Miguel. Throughout his career, he has represented Guanajuato gastronomy in national and international festivals and exhibitions.
The mayor of Valladolid, Óscar Puente, closed the XVII National Contest of Pinchos and Tapas City of Valladolid and the V World Championship on November 10, leaving the name and gastronomy of Guanajuato, Mexico in the highest position.
