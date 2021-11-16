CyberQ Group and World Wide Generation Strategic Alliance Announcement.
CyberQ & WWG partnership is formed around a shared belief that SMART technology is the enabler for global organisations to measure and report on sustainability
“IT leaders and boards continually challenge assumptions made on cyber and data security and it’s this level of scrutiny and questioning that drives us on to create ever more resilience.”WEST MIDLANDS, BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CyberQ Group, an award winning and international cyber innovator is delighted to announce a new strategic partnership with the world first sustainability fintech company, World Wide Generation (WWG), to provide advanced cyber capability to WWG and its tech partners.
— Chris Woods - CyberQ Group CEO
The new partnership is formed around a shared belief that SMART technology is the enabler for global organisations to measure and report on sustainability, with CyberQ Group and WWG working together to directly address challenges that have slowed technology adoption for sustainable development goals (SDGs) until now.
Governments’ green agendas as well as demand from investors and stakeholders is accelerating commitments to measure and report on sustainability with concerns remaining around securing and protecting the integrity of data collected and reported during SDG programmes.
CyberQ Group’s Managed Cyber Services will be deployed around WWG’s G17Eco platform and processes, continually enhancing security and confidence in the data security process.
“IT leaders and boards continually challenge assumptions made on cyber and data security and it’s this level of scrutiny and questioning that drives us on to create ever more resilience in our cyber solutions. Over decades we have created the benchmark standard for preventing data breaches, speed of response, and restoring systems that organisations measure themselves against, and we are delighted to be involved and applying these standards with WWG and its partners.“ Chris Woods, Founder & CEO, Cyber Group.
“We want to ensure our clients and partners can have great confidence in the security of the G17Eco Platform, which is why we're pleased to partner with the CyberQ Group. In working with CyberQ Group, we're ensuring that G17Eco and the data is trusted, robust and secure and that this will encourage even more organisations and nations to map, monitor, measure, manage and market their sustainability performance on one interoperable platform to accelerate the financing and delivery of a sustainable future.” Manjula Lee, founder and CEO of World Wide Generation and the G17Eco Platform
About CyberQ Group
Established in 2016, CyberQ Group’s global team of cyber and business professionals have decades of combined experience within the cyber and technology sectors. We believe even the most daunting challenges can be overcome through collaboration, innovative technology and great people. We bring together the best of all these components, keeping your business better protected.
www.cyberqgroup.com
About WWG
Our Vision: To see ALL generations believe in sustainable development and take action
We are on a mission to help save humanity and our planet from further destruction by building a ‘digital ark’, where everyone is a VIP, can feel safe and flourish.
https://www.worldwidegeneration.co/
