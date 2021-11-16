ARCADIA GARDENS HOLDS GRAND OPENING CELEBRATION

Ownership, local officials and members of the business community prepare to cut the ribbon at the Grand Opening Celebration for Arcadia Gardens, Palm Beach Gardens’ newest luxury senior community (Photo credit – Mark Woodbury)

Project partners, local officials and residents commemorate completion of $53 million luxury senior community in Palm Beach Gardens

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES , November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arcadia Gardens ownership, project leadership, staff and residents were joined by elected officials and members of the business community today for a Grand Opening Celebration commemorating the property’s completion. The $53 million luxury community, located at 3660 RCA Blvd. in Palm Beach Gardens, represents, an exciting new market-rate housing option for active-adults ages 55 and up seeking upscale, maintenance-free living in one of Florida’s premiere retirement destinations.

Representatives from the new community’s ownership partners, Troy, New York-based United Group of Companies (United Group), Palm Beach Gardens-based Sina Companies LLC and Mayan Properties, an affiliate of Miami based Aztec Group, were on-hand for the day’s festivities. The Grand Opening Ceremony was highlighted by speeches from Arcadia Gardens’ leadership, as well as ambassadors from local government and the Palm Beach North Chamber of Commerce. Attendees were also treated to a reception, featuring a catered lunch and musical entertainment.

“Today, United Group is honored to stand alongside our incredible partners to celebrate the Grand Opening of Arcadia Gardens, a milestone that represents, not only the completion of a transformative and beneficial project for Palm Beach Gardens and its seniors, but the start of a vibrant new community as well,” said United Group President and CEO Michael Uccellini. “Our relationship with Sina Companies and Aztec Group has delivered a best-in-class senior product that will offer new opportunities for those seeking to embrace upscale, maintenance-free living in one of the nation’s premiere retirement destinations, and we couldn’t be more excited for the bright future ahead.”

“Seeing Arcadia Gardens progress from a plan to a development and now a beautiful community has been truly special, and our Sina Companies team is honored to have played a role in bringing this project to fruition,” said Sina Companies Executive Chairman Malcolm Sina. “We’re looking forward to our continued partnership with United Group and Aztec Group and our ongoing work to provide dynamic housing options that benefit both residents and their communities.”

“We are proud to be associated with the Sina Companies and United Group as development partners to deliver Arcadia Gardens as a top-quality senior community within Palm Beach Gardens,” said Aztec Group CEO and Founder Ezra Katz. “Everyone, including the City’s Mayor, Council members and development staff, contributed to the success of this project.”

Featuring a diverse selection of 220 one- and two-bedroom apartments, a full suite of resort-inspired amenities and shared community features and a nationally recognized, award-winning resident lifestyle program, Arcadia Gardens offers a unique senior living experience geared toward active adults ages 55 and older. Floor plans range in size from 726 to 2,322 square feet with monthly rents beginning at $2,575.

The property’s community center, a state-of-the-art 15,210 square foot clubhouse offers residents full access to a host of exciting facilities, including an outdoor pool and spa, fitness center, yoga studio, dining room, lounge, movie theater, game room and salon. The meticulously landscaped grounds feature a lake, community garden, outdoor kitchen, firepit lounges, fenced dog park and bocce and pickleball courts.

Arcadia Gardens’ luxury apartments combine elegance and convenience, offering deluxe finishes, quartz countertops, in-unit washers and dryers, screened in lanais, California Closets®, nine-foot ceilings and central air conditioning. The community is conveniently located just a short drive away from many of the region’s top shopping, dining and entertainment destinations.

To learn more about Arcadia Gardens, inquire about available units and schedule a tour, visit the property’s website (www.arcadiagardensflorida.com), and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

