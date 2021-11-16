Dynamite Analytics Announces a Technical Partnership with Rumble

Dynamite Agent delivers unparalleled IT and OT network visibility with Rumble, Zeek and Suricata

Human mind remains the best analytical tool.” — Oleg Sinitsin

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, U.S.A., November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamite Analytics, an emerging cybersecurity provider of Network Detection and Response (NDR), today announced its technical partnership with Rumble, a global leader in network and asset discovery. The integration of Dynamite and Rumble technologies will deliver unmatched insights into network behavior produced in a single view of comprehensive network conversations and highly accurate asset inventory. This information is invaluable for detection of sophisticated cyber-attacks and enforcing the tenets of zero trust security.

Dynamite Agent is a network sensor built on the industry-leading traffic inspection technologies Zeek and Suricata. Zeek delivers network metadata, such as connection telemetry, application-layer transcripts and artifacts, going far beyond NetFlow and other types of flow data. Suricata complements Zeek with rule-based network intrusion alerts powered by the industry’s top IDS signature dataset.

Rumble is a fast and easy network asset discovery platform that inventories IT and OT environments to identify both managed and unmanaged devices with a high degree of accuracy. It helps security teams identify risks such as outdated and orphaned hosts, rogue RDP ports, and public-private network bridges. The Rumble Scanner does not require credentials, agents, or SPAN ports to provide highly accurate fingerprinting.

The upcoming release of Dynamite Agent will combine the power of Rumble, Zeek, and Suricata in one efficient log stream representing the ground truth of network activity and assets. Unlike most NDR products on the market, Dynamite Agent is designed for integration with 3rd party SIEM and SOAR cyber monitoring solutions. As a result, Dynamite Agent seamlessly fits into an existing Security Operations process and toolset without reliance on external systems or the out-of-network transfer of analytic data.

About Dynamite Analytics

Dynamite Analytics is a cybersecurity SaaS company focused on Network Detection and Response. Dynamite equips cyber and network operators with a deep understanding of the network environment allowing them to quickly identify and mitigate problems and threats. The company has won multiple U.S. federal R&D awards pertaining to network traffic analysis. Dynamite is the creator of the commercial network sensor Dynamite Agent, the open-source Network Security Monitor DynamiteNSM as well as the world’s largest free PCAP analytic service PacketTotal. For more information, visit the company website dynamite.ai.