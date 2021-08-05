Dynamite Analytics Announces Acquisition of PacketTotal.com, the world’s largest analytic engine of network PCAP samples

Network Detection & Response (NDR)

PacketTotal now includes over 100,000 PCAP files in the public domain, used by the global cybersecurity community for network forensics and malware analysis

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, August 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamite Analytics, an emerging provider of Network Traffic Analysis (NDR), today announced its acquisition of PacketTotal, the world’s largest public, PCAP analysis engine for cybersecurity forensics of network data.

Since 2017, PacketTotal has been serving the international community of cybersecurity professionals as an online platform for research and public exchange of diverse network data samples. Thousands of cyber analysts and network operators use PacketTotal’s services each month and contribute to its constantly growing PCAP repository.

PCAP files contain a complete copy of live network traffic, and they are essential for cybersecurity and network operational needs. Unfortunately, PCAP datasets consume large amounts of storage and are notoriously difficult to data mine at scale. PacketTotal solves this challenge by delivering an efficient data processing engine, advanced cyber analytic capabilities, and an intuitive web interface.

PacketTotal builds upon Zeek and Suricata open-source technologies for network traffic analysis that are dynamically enriched with threat intelligence indicators. PacketTotal users can upload their PCAP files and immediately see a detailed view of network connections, suspicious traffic, protocol conversations, network artifacts, malware detections, geo-locations, and much more.

For inquiries regarding commercial use of PacketTotal, please contact Dynamite Analytics.

Dynamite Analytics is a cybersecurity SaaS company based in Atlanta, GA. Dynamite equips cyber and network operators with a deep understanding of the network environment allowing them to quickly identify and mitigate problems and threats. The company has won multiple federal R&D awards pertaining to network traffic analysis. In addition to PacketTotal, Dynamite is the creator of the open-source Network Security Monitor DynamiteNSM as well as the commercial network sensor Dynamite Agent. For more information, visit the company website dynamite.ai.