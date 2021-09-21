Dynamite Analytics Releases Dynamite Agent Starter, a Free Cloud-Native Sensor for Network Detection and Response (NDR)

Network Detection and Response (NDR)

Dynamite Agent Starter provides an excellent free option for NDR Cybersecurity Monitoring of vital network assets with Zeek and Suricata

Human mind remains the best analytical tool” — Oleg Sinitsin

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, U.S.A., September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamite Analytics, an emerging provider of Network Detection and Response (NDR), today announced its launch of Dynamite Agent Starter on AWS Marketplace. Dynamite Agent Starter is a feature-rich, free version of Dynamite Agent suitable for network traffic inspection on smaller network segments and individual network assets. For larger capacity, please see the AWS Marketplace listing for Dynamite Agent.

Dynamite Agent is built on the industry-leading network traffic inspection technologies Zeek and Suricata. Zeek delivers network metadata, such as comprehensive connection telemetry, application-layer transcripts and artifacts, going far beyond NetFlow and other types of flow data. Suricata complements Zeek with rule-based network intrusion alerts powered by the industry’s top IDS signature dataset. Dynamite Agent uses AWS VPC traffic mirroring to passively inspect traffic without any network interference.

Unlike most 3rd party NDR products, Dynamite Agent is designed for integration with existing SIEM/SOAR cyber monitoring solutions. As a result, Dynamite Agent seamlessly fits into an existing SecOps process and toolset without reliance on external systems or the out-of-network transfer of analytic data.

About Dynamite Analytics

Dynamite Analytics is a cybersecurity SaaS company based in Atlanta, GA. Dynamite equips cyber and network operators with a deep understanding of the network environment allowing them to quickly identify and mitigate problems and threats. The company has won multiple federal R&D awards pertaining to network traffic analysis. Dynamite is the creator of the commercial network sensor Dynamite Agent, the open-source Network Security Monitor DynamiteNSM as well as the world’s largest free PCAP analytic service PacketTotal. For more information, visit the company website dynamite.ai.