COVID-19 Daily Update 11-16-2021

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of November 16, 2021, there are currently 6,200 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 40 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 4,676 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 94-year old female from Kanawha County, a 74-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old female from Lincoln County, a 64-year old female from Lincoln County, a 78-year old female from Raleigh County, and an 86-year old male from Summers County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 21-year old male from Wyoming County, an 89-year old male from Ritchie County, a 63-year old male from Preston County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Nicholas County, a 68-year old male from Randolph County, a 43-year old male from Barbour County, an 86-year old male from Barbour County, a 74-year old female from Marshall County, a 71-year old male from Harrison County, a 48-year old female from Wayne County, a 54-year old female from Upshur County, a 62-year old female from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Wayne County, a 56-year old female from Webster County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 68-year old male from McDowell County, a 68-year old female from Braxton County, an 86-year old female from Fayette County, a 61-year old female from Mason County, a 59-year old female from Wirt County, an 84-year old female from Ohio County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 78-year old male from Webster County, a 63-year old female from Nicholas County, a 79-year old male from Monongalia County, a 78-year old female from Grant County, an 81-year old male from Fayette County, a 74-year old male from Preston County, a 37-year old female from Wetzel County, a 51-year old male from Wetzel County, a 64-year old female from Wayne County, a 65-year old female from Kanawha County, and an 84-year old female from Mingo County. These deaths range from September through November 2021, with one death occurring in January 2021.

“We mourn with all families suffering the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to continue wearing your mask, frequent hand washing, social distancing, and to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine or booster.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (98), Berkeley (488), Boone (100), Braxton (47), Brooke (69), Cabell (236), Calhoun (30), Clay (29), Doddridge (8), Fayette (180), Gilmer (15), Grant (87), Greenbrier (93), Hampshire (108), Hancock (79), Hardy (70), Harrison (259), Jackson (77), Jefferson (185), Kanawha (466), Lewis (43), Lincoln (134), Logan (99), Marion (261), Marshall (115), Mason (70), McDowell (56), Mercer (265), Mineral (90), Mingo (93), Monongalia (243), Monroe (38), Morgan (45), Nicholas (153), Ohio (162), Pendleton (28), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (19), Preston (139), Putnam (246), Raleigh (240), Randolph (69), Ritchie (18), Roane (69), Summers (19), Taylor (98), Tucker (19), Tyler (15), Upshur (128), Wayne (100), Webster (42), Wetzel (67), Wirt (20), Wood (196), Wyoming (62). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Online registration is open for the third round of the ​​”Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” vaccination sweepstakes. Registration is open to all West Virginians ages 5-18 who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Please visit https://doitforbabydog.wv.gov/ to register and for more information.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Mingo, Monongalia, Monroe, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

3:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

4:30 PM - 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Brooke County

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:00 PM - 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Braxton County

7:30 AM - 1:30 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital parking lot, 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

8:00 AM- 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavCabell)

Clay County

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Ruby Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Petersburg City Parking Lot, South Main Street (across from Walgreens), Petersburg, WV

Greenbrier County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hardy County

12:00 PM - 6:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Moorefield High School, 401 North High Street, Moorefield, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lincoln County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marion County

4:00 PM - 8:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM - 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Mingo County

9:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department, 68 Farley Avenue, Delbarton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMGC)

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Monongalia County

12:00 PM - 4:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Church of God Fellowship Hall, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV (optional registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Preston County

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM, Terra Alta Community Ambulance Squad Station, 1124 East State Street, Terra Alta, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, parking lot across from Randolph-Elkins Health Department, 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor County Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wirt County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Matheny Funeral Home, 448 Juliana Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County

7:30 AM - 3:00 PM, Vienna Baptist Church, 3401 Grand Central Avenue, Vienna, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavWood1)

Wyoming County

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx.

