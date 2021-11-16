My Product Today Brings Tomorrow’s Products to Today’s Consumers
They want the best deals, enjoy researching products, and don’t mind waiting a couple of days for a smart purchase to arrive.”ST PETERSBURG, FL, US, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brick-and-mortar stores have been giving way to online retailers for years. The process of getting a new product to market, though, hasn’t kept pace. My Product Today is here to change that. The company’s mission is to invest in and support new entrepreneurs looking to turn their great ideas into products ready to become top sellers on e-tail platforms like Shopify and Amazon.
My Product Today selects only the most promising ideas from the thousands reviewed each year. Each idea is developed in collaboration with their partners, from ideation, manufacturing to professional branding. This process has always delivered strong sales in traditional retail environments, but the balance has begun to tilt decisively toward online sales.
“Consumers are changing their buying habits,” notes My Product Today CEO Ricardo Valderrama. “They want the best deals, enjoy researching products, and don’t mind waiting a couple of days for a smart purchase to arrive.”
My Product Today has evolved into one of the fastest growing consumer product companies in the United States devoted to turning great ideas into products ready for e-tail. Over the next few years, My Product Today and its partners are projected to launch hundreds more products, adding to a portfolio that already includes everything from sporting goods to innovative fashion wear.
My Product Today has its sights set on the e-tail sphere. Starting in late 2021, the company will offer drop-shipping through Shopify, making it a comprehensive partner for the entire product lifecycle, from conception through to sales.
To learn more about how My Product Today will use Shopify to bring more great ideas to more avid consumers than ever, please contact Ricardo Valderrama at 954-526-6080 or info@myproduct.today.
