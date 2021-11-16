Submit Release
State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Westminster Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT Route 9 in Marlboro is closed from South Road to Adams Crossing Rd due to a motor vehicle accident and inclement weather.

 

This incident is expected to last for until further notice.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Kris Wood

Emergency Communications Dispatcher 1

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster,VT 05158

Kristine.wood@vermont.gov

802-722-4600

802-722-4690 fax

 

VT Route 9 Marlboro closed

