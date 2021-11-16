VT Route 9 Marlboro closed
VT Route 9 in Marlboro is closed from South Road to Adams Crossing Rd due to a motor vehicle accident and inclement weather.
This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
