Center for Pet Safety Awards a 5 Star Crash Test Rating to Digg's New Passenger Carrier
Center for Pet Safety
Digg’s new Passenger pet carrier earns Top Honors from Center for Pet Safety
We are very impressed with Digg’s new Passenger pet carrier. The product passed certification testing on the first try. This indicates to us that the Diggs team is serious about safety.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today awarded the new Passenger pet carrier by Diggs a 5 Star Crash Test Rating.
— Lindsey A. Wolko, Founder, Center for Pet Safety
CPS is leading the first scientific approach to pet product safety and the Carrier Crash Test Protocol and Rating System provides essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2015 Carrier Crashworthiness Study, conducted by Center for Pet Safety outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel carriers offer crash protection.
“We are very impressed with Digg’s new Passenger pet carrier”, said Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “It is rare for a new pet product to pass certification testing on the first try. This indicates to us that the Diggs team is taking safety seriously.”
Center for Pet Safety encourages manufacturers interested in participating in this rigorous testing and performance program to contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.
To learn more about the Center for Pet Safety mission, become a Sponsor or to make a direct contribution visit http://www.CenterforPetSafety.org, contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.
About the Center for Pet Safety®:
The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org.
Lindsey Wolko
Center for Pet Safety
+1 8003243659
info@centerforpetsafety.org
Diggs Passenger Carrier Certification Test