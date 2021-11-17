Submit Release
News Search

There were 781 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,445 in the last 365 days.

Center for Pet Safety Awards a 5 Star Crash Test Rating to Digg's New Passenger Carrier

Center for Pet Safety

Center for Pet Safety

Digg’s new Passenger pet carrier earns Top Honors from Center for Pet Safety

We are very impressed with Digg’s new Passenger pet carrier. The product passed certification testing on the first try. This indicates to us that the Diggs team is serious about safety.”
— Lindsey A. Wolko, Founder, Center for Pet Safety
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Pet Safety, the 501(c)(3) research and consumer advocacy organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety, today awarded the new Passenger pet carrier by Diggs a 5 Star Crash Test Rating.

CPS is leading the first scientific approach to pet product safety and the Carrier Crash Test Protocol and Rating System provides essential guidelines for pet product manufacturers. The test protocol, which is a result of the 2015 Carrier Crashworthiness Study, conducted by Center for Pet Safety outlines a consistent test methodology and evaluation program to ensure pet travel carriers offer crash protection.

“We are very impressed with Digg’s new Passenger pet carrier”, said Lindsey Wolko, Center for Pet Safety founder. “It is rare for a new pet product to pass certification testing on the first try. This indicates to us that the Diggs team is taking safety seriously.”

Center for Pet Safety encourages manufacturers interested in participating in this rigorous testing and performance program to contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.

To learn more about the Center for Pet Safety mission, become a Sponsor or to make a direct contribution visit http://www.CenterforPetSafety.org, contact Info@CenterForPetSafety.org or call 800.324.3659.

About the Center for Pet Safety®:
The Center for Pet Safety (CPS) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research, advocacy and educational organization dedicated to consumer and companion animal safety. A member of the Consumer Federation of America, and based in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area, the Center for Pet Safety's mission is to have an enduring, positive impact on the survivability, health, safety, and well-being of companion animals and the consumer through scientific research and product testing. CPS is not affiliated with the pet products industry and does not accept funding from pet products manufacturers. Welcome to the Science of Pet Safety™. For additional information, visit http://www.CenterForPetSafety.org.

Lindsey Wolko
Center for Pet Safety
+1 8003243659
info@centerforpetsafety.org

Diggs Passenger Carrier Certification Test

You just read:

Center for Pet Safety Awards a 5 Star Crash Test Rating to Digg's New Passenger Carrier

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Insurance Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.