"We Are Together" International Prize pools people around social programs and initiatives
MOSCOW, RUSSIA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "We are Together" International Prize 2021 granted participation opportunity to citizens of all countries and nationalities and become a symbol of unity and a platform for pooling efforts in solving global problems. 59 participating countries, 429 socially oriented projects, a total grant fund of $ 120,000 – this is just the beginning of an ambitious global-scale project planned to be implemented annually.
"This year, for the first time, the Prize allows foreign nationals to take part in the competition, and I believe that this is a wonderful opportunity to share experience with representatives of other countries and get fresh ideas to be implemented for the benefit of society, – said Leonid Roshal, President of the Union of Medical Community "National Medical Chamber", Co-Chair of the organizing committee of the international track of the Prize. – In difficult conditions of the recent years it is imperative that we support each other. The key to success is taking care of each other and helping each other. It's good that many of us understand this and create enabling conditions for young people, whose projects, so crucially important for all, are in particular need of financing today".
Social connections in the context of complex international political and economic relations are a binding thread that contributes to their strengthening and intensive development. Russia is aware of this and implements the "We Are Together" Prize, capable of pooling the efforts of the global community around social projects and initiatives.
The Prize allows citizens of foreign countries actively participating in the global mission to improve the world and the living standards of people to share their ideas. The implementation of such projects is especially important in today's difficult conditions, since it is not only an opportunity to make significant improvements in all spheres of society, but also to significantly develop the global culture of mutual assistance.
The International Organizing Committee consists of 17 members: heads of international associations and organizations representing business, medicine, education, and volunteerism, including the United Nations Volunteers, the International Association for Volunteer Effort, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum. The purpose of their participation in the event is to pool the effort of talented members of the youth community from different countries seeking to share projects to improve the quality of life of people around the world.
The "We Are Together" Prize launched on May 18, 2021, was established in the wake of a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and representatives of the volunteer community. The key goal of the award is to support social initiatives focused on helping people and improving their quality of life. "We Are Together" is a unique Russian initiative that gives people, non-profit organizations and representatives of the business community an opportunity to translate their own social projects into action.
REFERENCE INFORMATION:
From December 05, 2020 to September 20, 2021, a total of 429 applications were received from representatives of the CIS, European countries, countries of the Asia-Pacific Region, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Americas.
The activities of the finalists were evaluated by international experts: 42 representatives of the nonprofit sector from 31 countries — heads of national volunteer and youth organizations, members of international councils and associations, including women's and children's rights associations, as well as the UN Economic and Social Council. The projects were evaluated on a 5-point scale according to the following parameters: personal contribution and dedication of the nominee, involvement of additional resources, relevance, work in a high-risk environment, effect and prospects of the initiative. 54 finalists were selected by international experts.
At the next stage of the selection process, the members of the International Organizing Committee will select 12 winners from among the finalists. They will be announced and awarded at the International Civic Participation Forum, which will be held at the Central Exhibition Hall "Manezh" in Moscow on December 02-05, 2021 in honor of the International Volunteer Day. The members of the Prize International Organizing Committee will choose by secret ballot the "Person of the Year" from among the prize holders. The winners will receive grants of up to $ 10,000 for their project development.
The "We Are Together" Prize is implemented jointly with the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs (Rosmolodezh), the diplomatic mission of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Russian centers of science and culture of Rossotrudnichestvo, the ministries for youth affairs of foreign countries and major associations in the field of business, medicine and education.
Alexey Stroev
