A New Path for Ambient and Experimental Music – GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH Provides a Menacingly Abstract Outlet in Latest EP
Robert Bryant uses GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH as a creative outlet to sensationalize and convey the bizarre symptoms of psychosis due to schizophrenia.GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Very few artists are brave enough to venture into the unchartered waters of dark, exploratory goth music. For Robert Bryant, the only member of GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH, his musical ventures are beyond the ideas of bravery – he aspires to share with the world what he feels when he experiences abstract auditory hallucinations. The result of his efforts is bold, ambient, electronic music – the likes of which many haven’t heard before.
GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH was started in September 2017, and although Robert Bryant is the only member, many others including the likes of Dark Skanks On Crank (Amber Bryant), Chic Punk Freak On Tweak (Chandra Powell) were involved. GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH has released many well-received albums such as ABRAHADABRA (and Gnashing Of Teeth), BALAHATE, Cabal, and The Screwtape Singles. Their latest Eps include Chun, ZO, and SWIRLED EMBLEMS – singles which make the listeners feel pleasantly overpowered by the heightened stimuli in Robert’s music.
Inspired by musical influences that include Skinny Puppy, The Residents, Swans, and Legendary Pink Dots, GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH is still a work in progress, with every new EP and album an attempt at finding GGOM’s own unique sound.
Go to https://goddamngothsonmeth.com/ to download his music. For interviews, reviews and collaborations, feel free to reach out to the artist via email and follow him on social media to stay updated.
ABOUT
With three albums released in 2021 so far, including Cabal, AJOKETOTELLTOU, and a record full of covers on Damned If You Do Damned If You Don’t – GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH is breaking ground in the art of deconstruction, and creating beastly versatile vibes that cannot be denied. GGOM first crept into the music scene back in 2018, and ever since then, this oddly gifted and skill full artist has been dropping experimental music all over the internet. Following being diagnosed with schizophrenia, Robert Bryant set out on a mission – to sensationalize the psychosis of his disorder and to transform it into music. The rest is history.
LINKS
Facebook: https://facebook.com/goddamngothsonmeth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goddamngothsonmeth
Twitter: https://twitter.com/goddamngoths
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/robertbryant32
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/19eS8MzeRFeJcCF7bmiCsY?si=JAbuskCdQ1ebaG2SdepZyQ
SoundCloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/goddamngothsonmeth
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/goddamngothsonmeth
