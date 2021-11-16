Submit Release
News Search

There were 848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,722 in the last 365 days.

A New Path for Ambient and Experimental Music – GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH Provides a Menacingly Abstract Outlet in Latest EP

GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH

GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH

Robert Bryant uses GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH as a creative outlet to sensationalize and convey the bizarre symptoms of psychosis due to schizophrenia.

GRAND JUNCTION, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Very few artists are brave enough to venture into the unchartered waters of dark, exploratory goth music. For Robert Bryant, the only member of GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH, his musical ventures are beyond the ideas of bravery – he aspires to share with the world what he feels when he experiences abstract auditory hallucinations. The result of his efforts is bold, ambient, electronic music – the likes of which many haven’t heard before.

GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH was started in September 2017, and although Robert Bryant is the only member, many others including the likes of Dark Skanks On Crank (Amber Bryant), Chic Punk Freak On Tweak (Chandra Powell) were involved. GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH has released many well-received albums such as ABRAHADABRA (and Gnashing Of Teeth), BALAHATE, Cabal, and The Screwtape Singles. Their latest Eps include Chun, ZO, and SWIRLED EMBLEMS – singles which make the listeners feel pleasantly overpowered by the heightened stimuli in Robert’s music.

Inspired by musical influences that include Skinny Puppy, The Residents, Swans, and Legendary Pink Dots, GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH is still a work in progress, with every new EP and album an attempt at finding GGOM’s own unique sound.

Go to https://goddamngothsonmeth.com/ to download his music. For interviews, reviews and collaborations, feel free to reach out to the artist via email and follow him on social media to stay updated.

###

ABOUT

With three albums released in 2021 so far, including Cabal, AJOKETOTELLTOU, and a record full of covers on Damned If You Do Damned If You Don’t – GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH is breaking ground in the art of deconstruction, and creating beastly versatile vibes that cannot be denied. GGOM first crept into the music scene back in 2018, and ever since then, this oddly gifted and skill full artist has been dropping experimental music all over the internet. Following being diagnosed with schizophrenia, Robert Bryant set out on a mission – to sensationalize the psychosis of his disorder and to transform it into music. The rest is history.

LINKS

Facebook: https://facebook.com/goddamngothsonmeth
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/goddamngothsonmeth
Twitter: https://twitter.com/goddamngoths
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/robertbryant32
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/19eS8MzeRFeJcCF7bmiCsY?si=JAbuskCdQ1ebaG2SdepZyQ
SoundCloud: https://www.soundcloud.com/goddamngothsonmeth
Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/goddamngothsonmeth

GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH
GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH
+1 800-983-1362
contact@goddamngothsonmeth.com

You just read:

A New Path for Ambient and Experimental Music – GODDAMN GOTHS ON METH Provides a Menacingly Abstract Outlet in Latest EP

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.