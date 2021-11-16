Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development

Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) Chairman Issues Endorsement of Libyan Elections and Dr Saif Islam Qaddafi for President

Presidential Elections and Dr Saif Islam Qaddafi are Libya's best chance for lasting Peace and Unity” — AACSED

LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) Chairman Issues Endorsement of Libyan Elections and Dr Saif Islam Qaddafi for President

Today AACSED Chairman Dr Mohamed Zayed PhD and Secretary General Dr Ibrahim El Nattar issued an official statement in support of the Presidential Elections in Libya Scheduled for December 2021

Dr Zayed and El Natter stated that:

"The AACSED fully supports the Presidential Elections in Libya as the only viable path towards Peace unity and Stability"

The AACSED a regional council or retired diplomats - businessmen - and notable personalities from across the world - provide policy advice to large international organizations - governments and companies on matters related to Socioeconomic - peace-building and technology transfer.

The AACSED further fully supports the Presidential aspirations of Dr Saif Islam El Qaddafi - a London (LSU) Graduate in Economics and in our opinion the front runner being the only personality able to unify the country and achieve peace and Long term Stability.

Dr Saif has the highest percentage of support across the spectrum of tribes in the country and a equally high percentage of global powers in the international community and stakeholders who support his Presidential Aspirations.

The National Authorities together with the International Community should support free and fair elections and the results of the majority voting results presented by the National Population of Libya as valid.