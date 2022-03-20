the Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) Member Mr. Ben Ballout Visits Egypt for Investment Talks

Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development

Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) Member - Mr. Ben Ballout - Visits Egypt for Investment Talks

"bringing New Solutions to the World through Disruptive Technologies and Solutions” — Mr. Benjamin Ballout CEO Diplomaric Trade

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) Member - Mr. Ben Ballout - Visits Egypt for Investment Talks

Mr. Ballout States that:

"The main subjects are Renewable Energy (GREEN HYDROGEN PRODUCTION ) and new - non recharge - fuel cells for Electric Vehicles (New Patented Technologies that may replace Lithium Batteries and Charging Stations) - consultation on Digital Economy and Digital Currency - Block Chain Consultation for Both Government and Private Sectors, New Electric Vehicle Manufacturing plant concepts for an Indigenous EGYPTIAN Electric Car under its own logo, and other important topics in the international investment areas mentioned"

Mr. Ballout Further stated that:

" This marks the first of many visits in which we look forward to the development of Investment in Egypt and to expand the use of new technologies and solutions"