Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development

The Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) CALLS FOR EMERGENCY SESSION OF THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY to vote for amending the UN Charter

The AACSED Rejects the Violation of UN General Assembly Charter and International Law via Unilateralism” — Dr Mohamed Zayed

LONDON, UK, May 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development (AACSED) CALLS FOR EMERGENCY SESSION OF THE UN GENERAL ASSEMBLY to vote for amending the UN Charter removing VETO for any country arming others to fuel war not sanctioned by UNSC Resolutions during the period of time the countries may be violating the UN Charter Rules.

The world is being drawn into War and Conflict by a few Countries

(The world has registered 193 countries and less than 4% of these are pulling the other 96% of the World into War and Conflict)

Current behavior of NATO and some EU Member states in addition to the United States and the UK are in violation of the UN Charter and in some cases in violation of international Law - and the results of this unsanctioned behavior - unilateral in nature - outside the framework of the UN Charter place the entire world at peril without their permission - which is unacceptable.

The other 96% of the world have a responsibility to protect their citizens their countries their Population - their Families and Children - their Economies and stability and the future from devastating war and conflict, potential Famine and instability - World War is now a very real possibility.

The inappropriate actions of a few, can effect the many.

96% of the 7 Billion Population of the world do NOT want war, in Europe or, anywhere else in the world.

Certain States, insist on War and Instigation - unilaterally - outside the UN Charter with no UNSC Mandate.

Military Blocks, such as NATO, should be under the authority of the UNSC ONLY, or disbanded and rejected to participate, in the UN Process and global discourse.

The AACSED is a council of retired experts in Diplomacy - Business - Government - Economics as well as other subject matter experts - and we insist on the rule of law and reject unilateralism.

All members of the UN General Assembly should work for de-escalation and any other behavior, should be strongly rejected by nation states and international organizations based on the rule of law.

The non aligned nations, may call for a special Vote or others, may form a majority block to vote and amend the Charter in order to sanction and constrain unilateralism.

The Foregoing Statement were approved By AACSED Chairman Dr. Mohamed Zayed PhD