Group of International Specialized companies offer support for Trade payment and settlement liquidity access

Arab African Council on Socioeconomic Development

International Companies Group organize access to Trade Payment and Settlement Services - easing liquidity concerns for Egyptian - International Trade.

Creating Global Solutions, for Global Problems, in a changing world.” — Dr. Mohamed Zayed 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, August 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Group of International specialized service companies have developed trade payment and settlement solutions for Both Public and Private Sector Companies or Agencies, supporting access to trade liquidity and where able EGP and other swaps needed for trade settlement transactions related to the purchase of important commodities and other goods and services during this current global economic downturn.

The Arab African Group(Council) for Socioeconomic Development - AACSED and its owned Subsidiary - Development for Prosperity in Commerce and Industry SAE via its Chairman Dr. Mohamed Zayed, PhD stated that:

"Geopolitical changes have created the need for sophisticated, international cross border economic solutions - which generate access to trade payment and settlement support - liquidity access and other financial tools in available to the international financial community - and in particular services provided by the AACSED as primary representation and its owned subsidiary - Development for Prosperity in Commerce and Industry SAE (CAIRO - Egypt) and their lead international facilitator - ARC Capital Advisers (New York USA) and under the leadership of Dr Zayed we look forward to support trade liquidity across various payment and settlement needs for both Public and Private Clients where needed"

It is noted that these facilities are Not FOREX, rather - trade Support and sophisticated financial solutions to trade payment and settlement and further Dr. Zayed States that only he may speak for any of the companies or services with the Exception of his Senior Executive Assistant Dr Hanan Abdelatif Taher who represents the service facility applications in Egypt and other countries.

No other Person or company is authorized to offer these solution on our behalf whatsoever.

For more information - contact:

AACSED group of companies and Wholly Owned Subsidiary

Development for Prosperity in Commerce and Industry SAE -

address and contact details on the AACSED website

and International Consultants Limited (ICL) EGYPT LLC

Address and contact details on the official website

Attention Dr. Mohamed Zayed - Chairman

Best way Building Floor 2 Suite 22 Kauther - Hurghada, Red Sea

Arab Republic of Egypt

info@aacsed.org

chairman@devprosperity.com

Info@iclegypt.com

Noted: Our companies are in no way associated with Enerkon Companies as this is the former name of our press account only.

