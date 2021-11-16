Shaftsbury Barracks/ Burglary/ Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 21B303276

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 11/15/2021 at 2210 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6828 Main Street Readsboro, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

VICTIM: Readsboro General Store

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a burglary complaint at the Readsboro General Store in the Town of Readsboro. Investigation revealed that forced entry was made through the front door and numerous items were stolen from within the store. Investigation is still ongoing and anyone with tips or information is asked to call the Vermont State Police. Individual(s) with information who wish to remain anonymous may provide a tip which can be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

