ArtRevSol & QMG Present Barlito Barlito | "Certainly" | Music Video

The High Point, NC breakout artist, Barlito Barlito, alongside label QMG truly deliver with the visuals for his single "Certainly".

I’m big 2 X they call me 2 I know you heard of me They ask me was we trapping in the H I told certainly”
— Barlito Barlito
GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & Quickz Muzik Group present the visuals for Barlito Barlito single "Certainly".

Barlito Barlito has faced many of life’s harshest circumstances while growing up in High Point, a city adjacent to Greensboro. Instead of becoming a product of his environment, the 23-year-old harnessed the negatives and turned them into positives. He channeled the experiences, the angst and emotions into a music career.

Barlito Barlito not only survived, he thrived in the face of adversity. Even in the darkest of days, nothing could shade his optimism. “I try to think of what could’ve gone different and thank God it didn’t get worse than what it was. It’s simple as that.”

The High Point breakout artist, Barlito Barlito, alongside label QMG truly deliver with the visuals for his single "Certainly".

"Certainly" is an uptempo slapper, produced by Suron Beatz. With bar after bar of high energy delivery letting the whole world know why they call him Mr. Say It Two Times.

“Certainly” is exactly what one needs to get through a high-energy workout or when one needs that extra jolt to start the day. The video is a high-impact adrenaline visual that pairs perfectly with Barlito Barlito’s performance.

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry


