ArtRevsol & The Cool Crew Present Flash E Williams | "Gimme Me" | Music Video
Recording artist, Flash E Williams, hailing out of Georgetown, South Carolina is back with the official music video to his single "Gimme Me".
Credit straight and it's real narrow Got money coming by the wheelbarrow”GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & The Cool Crew present the visuals for Flash E Williams single "Gimme Me".
— Flash E Williams
The "Gimme Me" visuals where directed by New Ross and Flash E Williams himself. Bringing concept to life, Flash E Williams shine a light on the dark and rebellious lyrics behind "Gimme Me".
The Chevy Marino produced “Gimme Me” single delivers a powerful message to his people, telling them it's time to take back what is rightfully ours by any means.
All Links: https://linktr.ee/FlashEWilliams
Flash E Williams | "Gimme Me" | Music Video