ArtRevsol & The Cool Crew Present Flash E Williams | "Gimme Me" | Music Video

Recording artist, Flash E Williams, hailing out of Georgetown, South Carolina is back with the official music video to his single "Gimme Me".

Credit straight and it's real narrow Got money coming by the wheelbarrow”
— Flash E Williams
GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & The Cool Crew present the visuals for Flash E Williams single "Gimme Me".

Recording artist, Flash E Williams, hailing out of Georgetown, South Carolina is back with the official music video to his single "Gimme Me".

The "Gimme Me" visuals where directed by New Ross and Flash E Williams himself. Bringing concept to life, Flash E Williams shine a light on the dark and rebellious lyrics behind "Gimme Me".

The Chevy Marino produced “Gimme Me” single delivers a powerful message to his people, telling them it's time to take back what is rightfully ours by any means.

So be sure to press play and watch it today and don't forget to hit like, subscribe and hit the notification bell to always stay up to date with Flash E Williams movement.

Stay tuned for more music and merch by following Flash E Williams on all streaming and social platforms.

All Links: https://linktr.ee/FlashEWilliams
Contact: zionshallrise@gmail.com

