ArtRevSol & Big Davinci Ent Present Mulah Davinci | "Proteck Ya Peace" | Music Service

I accept who I am why you cynical I invest in my plans for residuals I been seeing a return on my manifestations I just stayed down and remained patient”GEORGETOWN, SC, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ArtRevSol & Big Davinci Entertainment present Mulah Davinci’s "Proteck Ya Peace".
— Mulah Davinci
"Proteck Ya Peace" is produced by Nikolas "LLOUIS" Andreasen. "Proteck Ya Peace" is Mulah's latest offering and the Georgetown, SC native drops bars on this motivational track that's all about Protecking Your Peace. The energy is pure with this track and the performance is second to none.
Hailing from the rural side of South Carolina has certainly had its effects on Mulah DaVinci’s personality. His laid-back, easy-going nature is effortlessly depicted in his music. Mulah is a goal-oriented person, who is focused on both his personal and professional growth, which works wonders for him in the music industry, seen as he easily builds relationships with those around him.
If you, like Mulah DaVinci, feel inspired by Jay-Z and enjoy the early era of hip hop in its prime with an innovating twist, while maintaining its essence, you undoubtedly need to listen to his most recent hit single “Proteck Ya Peace”. This song is more than just a single, DaVinci manages to incorporate the resilience needed to withstand difficult times and maintain your energy despite it all in this hit.
