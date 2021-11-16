Opportunities Available to Become a Vendor at the Holiday Village at Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights This Season
Beginning December 3 from 5 until 10 PM, the Rose Tree Festival of Lights will now add the Holiday Village with room for up to 72 vendors over three weekends.
Whether you are a vendor or just simply there to enjoy the fun, join us at Rose Tree County Park and make the holidays something to celebrate.”MEDIA, PA, USA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Festival of Lights at Rose Tree Park will once again be a main feature on the holiday calendar as we celebrate the most festive time of the year. Creating a winter wonderland within the 120 leafy acres of Rose Tree County Park, this year’s festival is set to be the best yet with the addition of the inaugural Holiday Village, sponsored by the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce, to support local merchants.
— Trish McFarland, President, Delaware County Chamber of Commerce
A tradition for over 40 years, the festival will once again create a night of sound and color that will light up the dark winter nights and fend off the cold winter chill. In an atmosphere of safe family fun, the nights will once again provide unforgettable memories that will stay with you forever.
Beginning nightly on December 3 from 5 PM until 10 PM and finishing January 2, the Rose Tree Festival of Lights will now add the Holiday Village with room for up to 72 vendors over three weekends. Each Friday and Saturday night during the first three weekends of December, 12 vendor huts and two food trucks will operate each evening between 5:30 and 8 PM. This will add an extra special touch for all to enjoy while supporting local businesses.
As a vendor, businesses have the chance to showcase their wares at one of the best attended continuous events of the year. For a minimal fee of $25, each vendor can secure a fully powered hut lit up for the night, plus a lawn sign and a drop-down window for transactions.
Celebrating the holidays with your community in the best way possible, the Rose Tree Park Festival of Lights represents one of the finest opportunities to expose your business to a whole new world of clients. But you will need to hurry as places are extremely limited for vendors!
Associate your brand with one of the best feel-good moments of the year. Work among the lights of the illuminated trees as families and friends wander through the pristine environment that Rose Tree Park offers. No matter if you are a bricks-and-mortar shop or solely based on the internet, all are welcome.
As the festival prepares for its tree lighting ceremony on the first Friday in December, the Delaware County Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to bring this new tradition to the County. For visitors, there is no admission charge, and parking is completely free.
So make this year a very special one. Whether you are a vendor or just simply there to enjoy the fun, join us at Rose Tree County Park and make the holidays something to celebrate.
Vendor application forms can be found here. Become part of the experience and light up the night.
