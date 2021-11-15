Submit Release
Judicial Council to livestream conference on increasing access

(Subscription required) The Judicial Council will hold a web conference Friday to hear ways the judicial branch can increase access for court users experiencing homelessness and the public in general. The meeting follows a report issued by California Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye's Work Group on Homelessness, which provides recommendations on how the judicial branch could help improve access for litigants in eviction cases.

