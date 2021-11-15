Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Monday, November 15, 2021, in the 3100 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect approached the victims at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victims with a knife then fled the scene. The victims were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.