UPDATED VSP News Release (Arrests made in connection with suspicious fire on Shag Bark Hill in Putney VT)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B104339

TROOPER: Detective Sergeant James Wright

STATION: VSP Westminster

CONTACT#: 802 722 4600

DATE/TIME: 10/02/2021 at approximately 5:21PM

LOCATION: 19 Shag Bark Hill, Putney, VT

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Arson

ACCUSED: Two Juveniles

AGES: 15 & 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro and Dummerston

VICTIM: Laurie Crelan

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Shelton, CT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit (FEIU), in cooperation with the Putney and Marlboro fire departments, has been investigating a series of fires that has taken place in Windham County since October 2, 2021. To date the FEIU has received and responded to a total of six fires in the past month. As a result of these investigations, investigators with the FEIU have identified and arrested two juveniles for their involvement in one of these fires. The investigation revealed the two juveniles were hunting on Shag Bark Hill in Putney when they entered onto the property of 19 Shag Bark Hill. While on the property they lit multiple items on fire including a boat, vehicle, and residential trailer. Both juveniles fled the scene prior to the arrival of the fire department. Due to the ages of the suspects, no further information about this case is available.

The Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the other five fires in the Putney/Marlboro areas. Below is a timeline for these five fires:

October 9, 2021 – 1:30 AM

Case 21B104442

40 Main Street, Putney

A fire at a vehicle service station/gas station was discovered by a person traveling home from work. The fire destroyed the business which had been in operation since the mid 1960’s. This fire left more than a dozen people without work and the loss is expected to be in excess of $500.000.00. This fire event is currently under investigation.

October 9, 2021 - Overnight

Case # 21B104643

Bunker Hill Road, East Dummerston, VT

The homeowner discovered that a chair he had placed at the end of his driveway near the road had been set on fire overnight.

October 15, 2021 – 8:00 PM

Case # 21B104546

Town Hill Road Marlboro, VT

The Marlboro Fire department was dispatched to a fire at a vacant building on Town Hill Road. The fire was determined to be the result of direct human involvement and is under investigation.

October 22, 2021 – 5:00 PM

Case # 21B104666

5383 VT Route 9, Marlboro, VT

The Marlboro Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at an abandoned motel. This fire event was determined to be the result of direct human involvement and is under investigation.

October 28, 2021 – 2:00 PM

Case # 21B105112

614 Stratton Mountain Road Marlboro, VT

The Marlboro Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire at an unoccupied camp. The fire completely destroyed the structure. This fire event is currently under investigation.

FEIU investigators are following up on a number of tips received from the public about these cases. Investigators are working to determine which, if any, of the fires are or may be connected.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this fire event to contact the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600. Tips may be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES). Tips may also be submitted online by using the link https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

People with information may also contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program at 800-32-ARSON. The Arson Tip Award Program is a separate entity from the state police, and through funding from insurance companies offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Det. Sergeant Jamie Wright

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop B – West

Shaftsbury Barracks

96 Airport Road

Shaftsbury, VT 05262

Tel: 802-442-5421 ext 4490

Fax: 802-442-3263

Email: james.wright@vermont.gov

