Kent Imaging named #15 on the list of "The 20 Most Promising Businesses to Watch in 2021"

Global Business Leaders magazine features Kent Imaging: Setting A New Global Standard in Advanced Tissue Assessment.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging Inc., a leading innovator in oxygenation imaging is pleased to report that the company has been named #15 on the list of "The 20 Most Promising Businesses to Watch in 2021" by Global Business Leaders magazine.

Kent Imaging’s flagship product is SnapshotNIR, a handheld and lightweight point-of-care device that can capture tissue oxygenation in superficial tissue with a single click of its camera-like structure. Using multiple wavelengths of near-infrared (NIR) light, SnapshotNIR non-invasively measures relative amounts of oxygenated and deoxygenated hemoglobin in the microcirculation of tissue where oxygen exchange is happening.

With the innovative SnapshotNIR device, Kent is focused on delivering improved usability to enhance workflow integration, supporting physicians in the recording of patient encounters, tracking treatment progression, and easily integrating this recorded data into the electronic medical record (EMR).

Like many innovative products, the road to commercializing an approved, affordable, and adopted medical-grade technology is a long process and comes with many challenges. Read the full feature to learn how Kent is expanding and nurturing its growing team and how SnapshotNIR is changing the game in advanced wound care technology to improve outcomes and reduce complications in as many patients as possible.

“Building innovative products with a great team is my passion. I thrive in a challenging environment where breakthroughs and fresh ideas are required to succeed. My experience is in building teams that deliver global products that lead industries,” states Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging.

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com