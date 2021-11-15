Man Succumbs to Injuries from Attleboro Explosion 

ATTLEBORO — Attleboro Fire Chief Scott LaChance, State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey, and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III said that a man who was badly burned at a Union Street industrial building last week has succumbed to his injuries.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Nathan Collito of Attleboro.

“On behalf of the Attleboro Fire Department, I’d like to express our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Collito’s family and loved ones,” Chief LaChance said. “This was a terrible tragedy for them and the community.”

A joint investigation into the Nov. 11 incident at 61 Union St. was undertaken by the Attleboro Fire Department, Attleboro Police, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office, State Police assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office, and additional State Police units. The investigation determined that the victim, an employee at the Union Street industrial building, had been using a chemical during a cleaning procedure. The chemical accidentally ignited, causing an explosion and flash fire that burned the victim but was extinguished by the sprinkler system.

The incident occurred at about 2:45 pm on the building’s third floor, where Mr. Collito was working alone. The building’s sprinkler system activated immediately, extinguishing any ensuing fire. The alarm system automatically notified the Attleboro Fire Department, and the man’s fellow employees also called 911. Attleboro firefighters, police officers, and EMS rapidly responded to the scene to find the man seriously injured. He was immediately transported to Rhode Island Hospital, where he passed away on Nov. 13.

