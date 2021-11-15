November 15, 2021 – TWC Celebrates Apprenticeship Week

Date: November 15, 2021

Media Contact: James Bernsen Phone: 512-463-8556

Encourages Employers to Adopt Successful Earn While You Learn Model to Build Skilled Workforce

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission ( TWC ) will celebrate Apprenticeship Week this year from November 15-21 and encourages employers to discover how Registered Apprenticeship can support a diverse group of businesses, education partners, labor organizations, workforce partners and industry associations to meet the ongoing need for building a skilled workforce.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott recently issued a proclamation recognizing November 15-21, 2021, as Texas Apprenticeship Week, to highlight the importance of apprenticeship programs as part of the cutting edge of workforce development in Texas. From cybersecurity and electrical work to professional brewers and more, Registered Apprenticeship not only offers Texans the opportunity for career advancement, but creates a skilled pipeline of talent from which employers in all industries can hire across the state.

“ TWC ’s apprenticeship training programs help job seekers learn key trades and gain industry certifications while providing employers access to a highly trained workforce with the specialized skills their businesses need to thrive,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “Apprenticeship programs are an important tool TWC is using to close the middle skills gap in Texas. I want to applaud the businesses and workers who have embraced apprenticeships in the Lone Star State.”

Occurring simultaneously, National and Texas Apprenticeship Week highlight the importance of apprenticeships in developing the workforce of tomorrow, giving Texas businesses and our workforce a competitive advantage in the global economy.

“Apprenticeships allow workers to rapidly develop valuable skills and experience. Rather than going into debt for training, they can earn while they learn and prepare for not just a job, but a career,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “Apprenticeships are a critical piece of building a thriving workforce and offer many Texans a path toward upward mobility here in the Lone Star State.”

Apprenticeship Week also recognizes leaders in business, labor, education and industry — and highlights how apprenticeships prepare workers for the jobs in demand today and in the future. TWC ’s ApprenticeshipTexas team encourages local employers and industry partners to develop new apprenticeship training programs and expand on current Registered Apprenticeship training programs for new occupations and underrepresented populations. Their partnership is critical to ending the middle skills gap in Texas and ensuring continued economic growth in our state.

“Apprenticeships can be a valuable tool for employers who need skilled and dependable workers, especially in high-skill and high-growth industries,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “Texas Apprenticeship Week honors those businesses which have embraced the model and contribute every day to our successful Texas economy.”

There are currently 602 Registered Apprenticeship programs in Texas with 21,893 active participants. These programs, registered through the US Department of Labor, help workers learn a skilled occupation through paid on-the-job training under the supervision of a journey level professional combined with related classroom instruction. Registered Apprenticeship program sponsors identify eligibility requirements, selection processes, occupational competencies, and related technical instruction.

Employers seeking information on building the core components of a Registered Apprenticeship training program should contact TWC at ApprenticeshipTexas@twc.texas.gov or visit the ApprenticeshipTexas website.

