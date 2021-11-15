Falls of Clyde International has conditionally been awarded the contract for removal of the Lady from Honolulu Harbor
The Falls of Clyde International has conditionally been awarded the contract for the removal of the Tall Ship Falls of Clyde.GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Issued By: Falls of Clyde International Ltd, Glasgow, Scotland.
Following on from the COP26 event, held recently here in Glasgow, Falls of Clyde International Ltd are pleased to announce that our bid to remove the Falls of Clyde historic tall ship, from Honolulu Harbour, has been accepted by the state officials at the Department of Transportation (Harbours) in Hawaii. This will be subject to our full compliance with U.S./Hawaii procurement requirements and U.S. Tax and Labour laws.
Now we will make plans to bring her home to Scotland where it is planned that she will be rebuilt to sail the oceans as she once did. It is proposed that having established significant new technology contacts at the recent COP26 event - and in typical Clyde Shipbuilding history - she will become a demonstrator vessel for clean emission innovative technologies.
We will be working with a Hawaiian and a U.K. based engineering company to carry out the process of bringing her home and preparing her in Hawaii for the journey ahead. We will announce a series of events both across the U.S.A and here in Scotland to coincide with her departure and arrival here in Scotland, ‘Falls of Clyde’ was built in Port Glasgow in 1878.
She will also offer education at sea and carry cargo under sail - highlighting that there are technologies available today that could be put to commercial use while reducing Co2 emissions. The harbour area will also use solar and Hydrogen/Battery power, once again showing Scotland's commitment to renewable energy and her communities.
Two sites are currently earmarked as the new home for the ship during this rebuilding process and perhaps beyond that into her operational life. These sites are Greenock's Victoria Harbour or into the heart of Glasgow itself at the site of the former Govan Graving Docks.
Dialogue has been entered into with the respective Council/owners that can now proceed with some urgency. It is planned that a visitor/incubator village will be created at the selected site which will offer local jobs and create a visitor experience. There will also be a skills training centre as well as an apprenticeship scheme covering all the skills needed on site.
We would like to thank all our International and domestic supporters for staying the course and look forward to welcoming new volunteers offering skills and services as they have already been doing.
Once a lift vessel date has been set, we shall offer further information.
