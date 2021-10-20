False Claims Amendment Hurts Small Business

About

The Falls of Clyde International, Glasgow, Scotland asked me to take on the challenge of assisting in the salvage and repatriation of the Falls of Clyde. And from there to build the presence of the Falls of Clyde for maritime decarbonization prior to 2030. The Falls of Clyde will be retrofitted with appropriate green emission engines for secondary propulsion and then sent back to sea.

