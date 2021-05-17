Subject: Request for Disposal for the Falls of Clyde
Subject: Request for Disposal for the Falls of Clyde
‘Emergency Call to Action’
Issued by Falls of Clyde Group International
U.S./Scotland
Save the Falls of Clyde and Friends of the Falls of Clyde groups have been engaged with the Harbors Division in Honolulu, over the fate of the historic tall sailing ship the ‘Falls of Clyde. The Falls of Clyde is the last of eight iron clad cargo ships built on the Clyde River at Port Glasgow. Built in 1878, she has been in the U.S. most of her life. One of Her claims to fame is that it took a special act of the United States Congress for her to be allowed to work in the U.S. Her former legacy owners, among others, are Matson Shipping, Chevron, Marathon, B.P. and Exxon.
The Department of Transportation, Harbors Division, has posted a request for disposal with a drop-down date of May 21st! Once she is scuttled this iconic piece of our maritime heritage is lost forever from future generations. We are in desperate need of your support, by speaking out and with financial contributions. We need to get the ship lifted to the River Clyde where she will be restored.
Our proposal for the salvage and repatriation of the Falls of Clyde will be the most effective method from an environmental, harbor safety, and financial standpoint. Any other method will have to meet strict EPA standards of cleaning, liability insurance and bonding issues in the event that the Falls of Clyde would sink in the harbor. And even more stringent domestic and international standards for towing or floating the Falls of Clyde offshore to be scuttled.
Not only is the Falls of Clyde International proposal the most cost effective, but our proposal is also the most environmentally friendly method. We will use a submersible lift ship to float the Falls of Clyde on to their deck and then lass her down for the voyage back to Port Glasgow.
The Falls of Clyde is listed at the National Parks website as a Registered Landmark Vessel.
Please contact your local officials and ask them to contact the Hawaiian Department of Transportation about rescinding the RFP for Disposal and allow us the time needed to reclaim the Falls of Clyde.
We are reaching out to the Governor’s Office and Governor Ige to assist in securing the Grand Lady.
Today she sits, unaided, in Honolulu Harbor at Pier 7, she needs a full restoration. We are prepared to safely remove her from Honolulu Harbor and bring her back to Port Glasgow, where she was built.
She will be rebuilt as a fully rigged sailing ship once again. These plans include rebuilding and fitting her with 100% clean emission propulsion and energy storage systems. This fits directly into the recent statement of Hawaii concerning climate change. It supports the Biden Administration on supporting decarbonization of the maritime industry and COP26.
She will play a big part in clearing the Pacific of discarded ghost nets from fishing: she will also offer education at sea, with opportunities for students to sail onboard and learn how to sail a tall ship and hands-on education on the climate and marine environment.
She will also carry ethically produced local products, Free Trade initiatives, like sugar, rum, coffee to offer new European markets for their products.
Personnel of the U.S.N./U.S.M.C. the U.K. Royal Navy will be welcomed to learn the traditional sailing skills.
We must prevent this substantial part of Hawaii’s and Scotland’s heritage from being discarded by deliberately sinking her at sea.
We have the support of the entire maritime heritage community with support letters, and she is welcomed back in Scotland.
The Falls of Clyde is also a National Heritage Landmarked vessel. (Large Vessels/Maritime) So, this is a call to action to the peoples of Hawaii, to all Americans, and Scotland, that support their maritime heritage, to Scottish Americans, Americans that care about rising sea levels and global marine pollution, join us and support the Falls of Clyde rescue effort!
We need support now to save our heritage and the future.
Please contact us at www.foci.scot
