The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association Presents  Anthony Davenport, Author of Your Score

Credit Management

“You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today.” ~Abraham Lincoln~” — Abraham Lincoln

NEW YORK, NY, USA, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of our Financial Literacy Series “Rewriting Your Future with Financial Planning,” The Metro New York Chapter of National Black MBA Association (NBMBAA) invites its members nationwide to a free hour-long conversation entitled “Improving Your Credit Score” between Mr. Anthony Davenport, author “Your Score” and award-winning Associated Press correspondent Julie Walker. Credit Suisse is a sponsor of this event.

"Rewriting Your Future with Financial Planning" was initially presented In November 2019 by Nasdaq and the Metro NY Chapter of the National Black MBA Association to increase the level of understanding of financial literacy of our members and the community we serve. Recent Federal Reserve figures indicate that African Americans, as well as Hispanic households in the United States, have a significant disparity from white households’ wealth. Both African American and Hispanic households have a net value of approximately $17,000 and white households have a net value of $170,000. And credit scores are ranked as last among racial demographics.

Chuck Roberts, Vice-President of Operations of the Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association, will host the event and introduce the speakers. Andrew Hamilton, President of the Metro New York Chapter of the National Black MBA Association will offer the closing comments.

About Anthony Davenport

Our guest speaker will be Mr. Anthony Davenport, Credit Guru, Finance Educator, Author & CEO of Regal Credit Management, is a passionate credit management activist, finance educator, advisor, and published author. As the founder of Regal Credit Management, Manhattan’s largest Credit Management Development & Protection Firm, and operating offices located in London, Los Angeles, and New York, Davenport is one of the most sought-after credit experts, financial literacy figures, motivational speakers, and commentators of our time.

About Julie Walker

Julie Walker is an award-winning radio, television, and print journalist. She is a correspondent for The Associated Press, working for the radio division and contributing to AP print. Julie can be heard on 1010 Wins Radio, where she contributes to news coverage and seen on Manhattan Neighborhood Network, where she is a fill-in host of the political show. She began her career in Paris as an ABC News intern and cut her teeth in New York City, working for NY1 News. Julie is a graduate of Wellesley College. She was the president of the New York Association of Black Journalists from 2016-2019.

About the National Black MBA Association

The National Black MBA Association founded in 1970 has grown nationwide to forty chapters and over 20,000 members. Over the 50 years of existence and growth, we have addressed many topics of need and interest of our members, their families, and the community we serve. Issues such as literacy in finances, educational, employment, and career opportunities through our seasonal career fairs and national conference, providing educational scholarships, training, and development for individuals and small businesses, health and wellness, youth mentorship, and guidance through our Leaders of Tomorrow Program, wealth management, a black think tank for social needs and leading us into the need for education and awareness of nutritional literacy nationwide. We want to acknowledge these achievements of the NBMBAA and our members, give thanks to our donors, sponsors, and corporate partners who have built our path to excellence.

