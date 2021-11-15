Submit Release
Dana Phillips of Phillips & Associates Realty Was Featured in the Texas Edition of Top Agent Magazine

It is such an honor to be recognized for doing something that I love. If it weren't for all my amazing clients, I would not have this on here, so I dedicate it to them.”
— Dana Phillips

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dana Phillips of Phillips & Associates Realty was featured in the Texas Edition of Top Agent Magazine in November of 2021. Top Agent Magazine is the premier real estate magazine featuring the foremost real estate agents, mortgage professionals, and affiliates in the USA, Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Top Agent Magazine features the top producing and most accomplished professionals in the real estate industry, offering an in-depth look at their careers and providing a blueprint for their success.

To be considered for a feature in Top Agent Magazine all professionals must go through a nomination and interview process. ALL Candidates are then evaluated based upon production, professionalism, as well as industry and community involvement. It is considered a privilege to be nominated as it speaks to a certain success level all real estate agents strive for. Top Agent has set itself apart as a trusted source of real estate information and inspiration. Dana Phillips is a stellar example of the kind of prominent leaders of real estate we are proud to feature in Top Agent Magazine.

“Whenever I work, I am laser focused on serving my clients and making them happy. I never focus on myself. It is such an honor to be recognized for doing something that I love. If it weren't for all my amazing clients, I would not have this on here, so I dedicate it to them,” said Dana Phillips.

Read the full article here.
For more information about Dana Phillips, please call 210-846-5444, email DPPTeam@outlook.com, or visit https://dana-phillips-premier.phillipsrealty.co/.

