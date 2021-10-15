Phillips and Associates Realty Names Allan Anders as the Company’s New Talent Recruiter

Allan Anders Phillips and Associates Realty

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allan Anders Started with Phillips and Associates Realty in June of 2021 as a REALTOR® and will now add Talent Recruiter and Trainer to his belt.

As a native of South-Central Texas, Allan brings over eight years of real estate industry experience starting in home construction and housing rehabs and over the last three years has moved his focus towards being an active REALTOR® in the San Antonio area.

Allan hopes to take his fine-tuned real estate knowledge and use it towards growing the Phillips and Associates Realty team with expert mentoring and training for all new recruits.

“Phillips and Associates Realty is an award-winning real estate brokerage, and one that treats you like family. They give you access to everything you need to be successful, including coaching, mentoring and numerous training seminars. I hope to add to that to make our team become even stronger real estate agents that are leaders in our industry,” Allan says.

If you are looking to join the Phillips and Associates Realty family, contact Allan Anders at, (210) 999-1949 / aandersrealtor@outlook.com .