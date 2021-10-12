Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 191,976 in the last 365 days.

Phillips and Associates Realty Holds Business Attire Clothing Drive for Dress for Success San Antonio

Phillips and Associates Realty with Dress for Success San Antonio

Phillips and Associates Realty with Dress for Success San Antonio

Phillips and Associates Realty

Phillips and Associates Realty

Dress for Success San Antonio

Dress for Success San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips and Associates Realty recently partnered with Dress for Success San Antonio to hold a month and a half long Business Attire Clothing Drive. Together with their Realtors, friends and business partners they we were able to donate over 2 1/2 truckloads of clothing to San Antonio area women who are just starting in their careers and need assistance.

Dress for Success San Antonio targets the needs of low-income women by promoting economic security and self-sufficiency to break the chains of generational poverty through job preparation, employment retention and career development programs. Each applicant receives full business attire for their first interview and a few extra business outfits if needed.

Dress for Success’ approach prioritizes educating clients about career choices and employment stability, primarily focusing on career development and support with clothing being a tool to a complete professional presentation and a goal of helping them to achieve economic independence that will help them thrive in work and in life.

If you would like to get involved with Dress for Success San Antonio, here are a few ways that you can help: volunteer your time, donate clothing or a monetary amount, hold a donation drive. Visit their volunteer site here for more information.

Tom Phillips, Broker
Phillips & Associates Realty
+1 210-857-2375
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Phillips and Associates Realty Holds Business Attire Clothing Drive for Dress for Success San Antonio

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.