Phillips and Associates Realty Holds Business Attire Clothing Drive for Dress for Success San Antonio

Phillips and Associates Realty with Dress for Success San Antonio Phillips and Associates Realty Dress for Success San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phillips and Associates Realty recently partnered with Dress for Success San Antonio to hold a month and a half long Business Attire Clothing Drive. Together with their Realtors, friends and business partners they we were able to donate over 2 1/2 truckloads of clothing to San Antonio area women who are just starting in their careers and need assistance.

Dress for Success San Antonio targets the needs of low-income women by promoting economic security and self-sufficiency to break the chains of generational poverty through job preparation, employment retention and career development programs. Each applicant receives full business attire for their first interview and a few extra business outfits if needed.

Dress for Success’ approach prioritizes educating clients about career choices and employment stability, primarily focusing on career development and support with clothing being a tool to a complete professional presentation and a goal of helping them to achieve economic independence that will help them thrive in work and in life.

If you would like to get involved with Dress for Success San Antonio, here are a few ways that you can help: volunteer your time, donate clothing or a monetary amount, hold a donation drive. Visit their volunteer site here for more information.